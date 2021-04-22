  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves LIVENewsSustainability

NZCS chat recap: Cutting through net-zero emissions hype

‘If done wrong, it can be a greenwashing term to hide behind’

Alyssa Sporrer Alyssa SporrerThursday, April 22, 2021
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Cutting through the hype of net-zero emissions — what’s feasible today and how to get started

DETAILS: It seems like net-zero is the current industry buzz term around sustainability. Kathleen Hegyesi shared some key strategies for companies trying to get to net-zero emissions, including measurement processes, goals and executive buy-in. 

SPEAKER: Hegyesi is the senior program manager at Flexport.org.

BIO: Hegyesi’s work at Flexport.org focuses on offering companies carbon measurement technology, emission-reduction strategies and carbon offsets for remaining emissions.

KEY QUOTES FROM HEGYESI

“[Net-zero] is absolutely a buzz term right now. If done right, it might be one of the most important global agreements we make between companies, governments and countries. If done wrong, it can be a greenwashing term to hide behind.”

“For some companies, saying they’ll reach net-zero by 2030 … is not impossible, but it takes a lot of planning, it takes tools and it takes fundamental changes to your day-to-day to really make that happen.”

“The three [most important] things are: first, measuring your baseline; second, setting the right goals; and the third part is company buy-in.”

Alyssa Sporrer

Alyssa is a reporter at FreightWaves, covering stories related to sustainability in the freight industry. She graduated from Iowa State University with a double major in Marketing and Environmental Studies. She is passionate about all things environmental and enjoys outdoor activities such as skiing, ultimate frisbee, hiking, and soccer.

