NZCS: Offsetting carbon emissions through sustainable ranching — Cyberly

Carbon is often seen as a dirty word when it comes to the desire to save the planet, but what if we could utilize that source to create a cohesive environment from the soil to the animals we eat and air we breathe? That’s the concept around regenerative ranching, and Doniga Markegard is hoping to bring awareness to the idea that carbon doesn’t have to be our enemy.

Blythe Brumleve talks with Markegard about her goals to make growing food and raising animals more sustainable on this special episode of Cyberly for the FreightWaves Net Zero Carbon Summit.

In Netflix’s documentary “Kiss the Ground,” many viewers were given their first glimpse at how the human species can utilize regenerative farming practices that take carbon from the air and put it where it’s needed most: our soil.

Farmers like Doniga are using technology to create a cohesive ecosystem on their ranch to create an environment where the soil and animals are biologically conditioned to thrive. This helps to avoid the negative side effects factory farming has on our planet.

In this chat Markegard breaks down how she got started as a regenerative rancher and how cattle can be good for the environment by mimicking nature to restore carbon in the soils and promote biodiversity.

