Ocean container bookings plummet as Trump’s tariffs take effect

In a clear sign that the Trump administration’s tariffs are beginning to impact global trade, ocean container bookings from China to the United States have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Data from SONAR’s Container Atlas reveals that daily bookings on this crucial trade route have plummeted 25% compared to the same period last year, signaling a potential seismic shift in trans-Pacific trade patterns.

Container Atlas, which captures data on container movements at the point of booking, often more than a week before vessels depart, shows that the impact of the tariffs is already being felt in the supply chain. This leading indicator suggests that the full effects of the trade dispute have yet to materialize in current shipping volumes, as the average lead time between booking and sailing stands at nine days.

(This chart displays global ocean container bookings from all origins to all destinations. Chart: SONAR. To learn more about SONAR, click here.)

The downturn is not limited to the China-U.S. route. Global ocean container bookings have also seen a significant decline, falling 18.4% between March 30 and April 8. Current booking levels are now running 13% below those seen in 2024, a reversal from that year’s growth.



