Ocean freight rates steady despite Baltimore bridge collapse

The March 26 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has significantly disrupted U.S. East Coast supply chains. However, ocean freight container shipping rates have remained relatively stable, according to Xeneta, an ocean freight rate benchmarking and intelligence platform.

Xeneta’s data reveals that average spot rates from the Far East to the East Coast, including Baltimore, have fallen by 1% since the bridge collapse, standing at $5,421 per forty-foot equivalent unit. When considering other U.S. East Coast ports, such as New York/New Jersey, rates from the Far East have decreased by 3% in the same period. Similarly, average spot rates from Northern Europe to the East Coast have fallen by 8% to $2,357 per FEU, with a 4% decrease when including other U.S. East Coast ports.

“Spot rates have not reacted but that doesn’t mean shippers with cargo heading to Baltimore are not affected,” said Peter Sand, chief analyst at Xeneta, in a blog post. “On the contrary they are seeing containers arriving at ports they were not expecting.”

The majority of containers will now be handled at New York/New Jersey, Sand said, as many ships originally bound for Baltimore would have been stopping there anyway. This could be a reason why rates have not significantly increased.



