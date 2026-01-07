OIG report flags ongoing safety challenges for DOT in highway safety despite declining fatalities

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) faces persistent hurdles in enhancing safety across the nation’s roads and rails, according to a new report from the Office of Inspector General (OIG). Released on January 6, 2026, the “DOT’s Fiscal Year 2026 Top Management Challenges” document highlights key areas where the agency must prioritize actions to reduce fatalities and injuries while protecting transportation workers and the public. With a focus on surface transportation safety—a critical concern for the freight industry—this year’s assessment underscores both progress and gaps in oversight, particularly relevant to trucking and rail operations.

The report, mandated by the Reports Consolidation Act of 2000, evaluates DOT’s challenges based on criteria like safety impacts, vulnerabilities, fiscal accountability, and the agency’s capacity for change. Among the eight top challenges identified, surface transportation safety stands out, especially given the freight sector’s reliance on highways and railroads for efficient goods movement. OIG notes that while motor vehicle fatalities have declined, DOT must do more to measure the effectiveness of its initiatives and strengthen regulatory enforcement.

From 2021 to 2024, motor vehicle traffic fatalities dropped by 9 percent, from 43,230 to an estimated 39,345, per National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data analyzed by OIG. This reduction is a positive trend, but the report cautions that fatalities remain alarmingly high. “DOT is dedicated to making the U.S. transportation system the safest in the world,” the OIG states, yet it “faces challenges in prioritizing actions to further improve highway safety and reduce fatalities as well as protecting transportation workers and travelers.”

For the trucking industry, which moves over 70 percent of U.S. freight by value, these challenges hit close to home. OIG emphasizes the need for DOT to establish methods for measuring the impact of recent priority actions aimed at curbing roadway deaths and serious injuries. This includes bolstering NHTSA’s Special Crash Investigations Program, which collects data to drive vehicle safety improvements. The program has been criticized for inadequate procedures, with OIG issuing three open recommendations in a July 2025 audit to address these shortcomings.