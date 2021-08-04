  • ITVI.USA
Transmission Podcast

One man’s trash could become auto parts — Transmission

Making plastic out of trash

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, August 4, 2021
1 minute read

We all know the mantra “reduce, reuse and recycle,” but what if that could be more literal when it came to auto parts? 

Sebastian Blanco and Grace Sharkey look into what one company is doing to put trash into new forms of auto-grade plastic parts. They welcome Jack Bigio, CEO of UBQ, to talk about how he is convincing Daimler (and the rest of the auto industry) that the future of parts lies in the trash people already produce. 

The methods at UBQ don’t require typical recycling approaches such as sorting and cleaning the items. Instead all pieces of trash are accepted and can help make plastic greener for the automotive industry. 

You can find more Transmission episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

