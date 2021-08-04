One man’s trash could become auto parts — Transmission

Most automakers rely on “just-in-time” manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that’s where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT’s automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics

We all know the mantra “reduce, reuse and recycle,” but what if that could be more literal when it came to auto parts?

Sebastian Blanco and Grace Sharkey look into what one company is doing to put trash into new forms of auto-grade plastic parts. They welcome Jack Bigio, CEO of UBQ, to talk about how he is convincing Daimler (and the rest of the auto industry) that the future of parts lies in the trash people already produce.

The methods at UBQ don’t require typical recycling approaches such as sorting and cleaning the items. Instead all pieces of trash are accepted and can help make plastic greener for the automotive industry.



You can find more Transmission episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Visit our sponsor here

Connect with AIT on LinkedIn