OOIDA warns of data bias in FMCSA safety inquiry

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is challenging a federal plan to link driver work schedules to crash risks, arguing the study is built on biased data and flawed logic.

In comments filed on Friday, OOIDA warned the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that the research the agency proposed as part of an information collection request (ICR) will fail to produce an accurate picture of driver fatigue or highway safety.

“The ICR is overly reliant on telematics systems for participating carriers,” wrote OOIDA President and CEO Todd Spencer. “This creates an inherent bias that will result in a non-representative carrier study population. There’s no indication that this collection effort will target multiple carriers of different demographics and sizes.

“We also question if selecting just 60 carriers will produce enough diversity among participants to be truly representative of the trucking industry. We encourage FMCSA to conduct further outreach to small carriers and owner-operators who might not utilize the prescribed telematics systems.”