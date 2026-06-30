Outgoing ZIM CEO: New leader to build on strong foundation

There’s a change of leadership at Israel’s flag carrier.

Chen Lichtenstein as of July 1 officially succeeds Eki Glickman at Zim Integrated Shipping Services.

Lichtenstein was appointed by Zim’s board June 1. Glickman resigned in April following a failed attempt to acquire the company, which was taken over by Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd in February for $4.2 billion.

Terms of the controversial deal were settled when a separate, state-owned carrier was spun-off for security reasons.

Haifa-based Zim in April credited Glickman with leading “an astounding turnaround” in reshaping the carrier as an agile, digitally-focused global player on major trade routes, ranked 10th in the world by capacity at just under 700,000 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Lichtenstein is a graduate of Stanford Law School who most recently served as an advisor to investor KKR.

“After nearly a decade as president and CEO of Zim, I am stepping down with deep gratitude and pride in what we have built together,” Glickman said Tuesday in a social media post. “I want to sincerely thank the incredible people of Zim – our employees around the world – whose professionalism, dedication, and resilience have shaped this journey. I am also deeply grateful to our customers and partners for your trust over the years. Zim today is a stronger, more innovative, and more resilient company – built by its people.

“As I step away, I do so with full confidence in Zim’s future and in Chen Lichtenstein’s leadership as he takes the company forward. I wish him great success in continuing to build on Zim’s strong foundation.

“It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of Zim.”

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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