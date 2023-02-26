Paccar recalls medium-duty trucks for sudden brake failures

Paccar Inc. is recalling six models of Kenworth and Peterbilt medium-duty trucks over four model years for possible sudden brake failure that could lead to a crash.

Certain 2021-2024 Kenworth T280, T380 and T480 and Peterbilt 536, 537 and 548 vehicles make up the list of trucks recalled.

The pedal plunger connecting the brake pedal to the brake valve may disconnect when the brake pedal is fully applied and then released rapidly. Brake failure could result. the pedal plunger that connects the brake pedal to the brake valve may become disconnected, causing brake failure. The recall began with a Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems recall of 10,425 brake parts. Bendix sold those only to Kenworth, according to its recall filing.

Kenworth and Peterbilt medium-duty trucks are substantially similar mechanically. The difference between the populations of the Paccar recall and the Bendix equipment recall was unclear. It may involve aftermarket parts.

No crashes or injuries reported

No crashes or injuries were reported in filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. About 1% of trucks with the part could have the issue, which occurs without warning. Bendix does not have an immediate field fix, but it made a production change in January.

The adjustment of the gap between the brake travel limit stop and the brake pedal may be excessive, allowing the plunger to become disconnected or jammed. Four medium-duty trucks exhibited the issue in January at an unidentified Paccar plant.





Bendix eliminated the gap between the pedal travel limit and the pedal in a production change for vehicles built on or after Jan. 18, 2023. A search revealed no customer warranty complaints.

Dealers will be notified by March 15 and customers by April 16. The NHTSA recall number for Paccar is 23V-087. The Bendix equipment recall number is 23E-011.

