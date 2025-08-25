Pallet recognized for customer-specific end-to-end AI

Pallet emerged as a FreightTech trailblazer and became a winner of FreightWaves’ inaugural AI Excellence in Supply Chain award for its cutting-edge solution, CoPallet. The company is confronting a significant inefficiency in the supply chain industry, where manual workflows such as quoting, load building, rate negotiation, and updating portals have become bottlenecks. These repetitive tasks not only slow down operations but also inflate costs, consuming an estimated 10% of the industry’s $12 trillion global expenditure.
Recognizing these challenges, Pallet developed CoPallet, an AI-powered workforce designed to revolutionize supply chain management by fully automating these high-volume tasks. Unlike traditional AI tools that merely assist human staff, CoPallet independently completes end-to-end workflows with remarkable speed and precision. It efficiently handles tasks by integrating directly with existing transport management systems (TMS), warehouse management systems (WMS), or enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, thereby eliminating the need for manual intervention and ensuring seamless operations.
CoPallet’s innovation lies in its ability to replicate custom workflows according to each customer’s standard operating procedures (SOPs). It integrates with major systems like McLeod, Revenova, and Turvo, leveraging AI vision to read varied document formats and using browser automation and APIs to navigate applications. A notable feature of CoPallet is its utilization of human-in-the-loop supervision, which ensures quality control and continuous learning from unique or complex cases.
The impact of CoPallet on productivity is substantial. Customers have reported a dramatic reduction in staffing costs for repetitive workflows by 50 to 70 percent, with throughput increased by up to tenfold. For instance, a midsized carrier successfully redirected 25 full-time employees from mundane order entry tasks to more strategic roles, achieving considerable labor cost savings and slashing turnaround times from hours to mere minutes. Such outcomes underline CoPallet’s capacity for delivering an immediate and guaranteed return on investment.
CoPallet optimizes data entry, document processing, quoting, and order tracking, allowing logistics teams to redirect their focus towards enhancing customer service. In one notable case, CoPallet was deployed at a large intermodal carrier in Chicago where it replaced a labor-intensive 20-minute order processing time with a streamlined, AI-driven process completed in seconds. By learning from sample data, SOPs, and event logs in a span of eight weeks, CoPallet adapted to the carrier’s intricate system of rules involving multiple stops and coordination with various partners. This transformation saved substantial costs and manpower, setting a benchmark for operational efficiency in the industry.
CoPallet envisions a future supply chain landscape where logistics teams operate at peak efficiency by deploying AI for all routine and repetitive tasks directly within existing supply chain management systems. As tariffs, economic headwinds, and margin pressures increase, the need for such efficiency becomes imperative. By automating these workflow processes, CoPallet offers logistics operators an opportunity to enhance margins, maintain competitive service levels, and focus on strategic initiatives that drive growth.
Pallet’s strategy of continuous AI education further ensures CoPallet’s adaptability in the ever-evolving logistics industry. By equipping the AI with the ability to learn from natural language and human interactions, Pallet ensures CoPallet can autonomously make informed decisions, even in complex scenarios. During low-confidence situations, CoPallet prompts for human guidance, maintaining accuracy while enhancing its database of experiences and knowledge for future tasks.
Pallet’s CoPallet is part of a major shift in logistics technology, one that not only addresses current inefficiencies but also sets a new standard for industry practices. Through its robust learning capabilities and seamless integration into existing systems, CoPallet exemplifies the transformative potential of AI in creating smarter, faster, and more cost-effective supply chains globally.