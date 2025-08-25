Pallet recognized for customer-specific end-to-end AI

Pallet emerged as a FreightTech trailblazer and became a winner of FreightWaves’ inaugural AI Excellence in Supply Chain award for its cutting-edge solution, CoPallet. The company is confronting a significant inefficiency in the supply chain industry, where manual workflows such as quoting, load building, rate negotiation, and updating portals have become bottlenecks. These repetitive tasks not only slow down operations but also inflate costs, consuming an estimated 10% of the industry’s $12 trillion global expenditure.

Recognizing these challenges, Pallet developed CoPallet, an AI-powered workforce designed to revolutionize supply chain management by fully automating these high-volume tasks. Unlike traditional AI tools that merely assist human staff, CoPallet independently completes end-to-end workflows with remarkable speed and precision. It efficiently handles tasks by integrating directly with existing transport management systems (TMS), warehouse management systems (WMS), or enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, thereby eliminating the need for manual intervention and ensuring seamless operations.

CoPallet’s innovation lies in its ability to replicate custom workflows according to each customer’s standard operating procedures (SOPs). It integrates with major systems like McLeod, Revenova, and Turvo, leveraging AI vision to read varied document formats and using browser automation and APIs to navigate applications. A notable feature of CoPallet is its utilization of human-in-the-loop supervision, which ensures quality control and continuous learning from unique or complex cases.

The impact of CoPallet on productivity is substantial. Customers have reported a dramatic reduction in staffing costs for repetitive workflows by 50 to 70 percent, with throughput increased by up to tenfold. For instance, a midsized carrier successfully redirected 25 full-time employees from mundane order entry tasks to more strategic roles, achieving considerable labor cost savings and slashing turnaround times from hours to mere minutes. Such outcomes underline CoPallet’s capacity for delivering an immediate and guaranteed return on investment.