Pamt Corp. books big loss in Q4

Pamt Corp., formerly Pam Transportation Services, booked a big net loss during the fourth quarter.

Pamt Corp. (NASDAQ: PAMT) reported a headline net loss of $31.6 million, or $1.45 per share. The result included a $24.7 million one-time depreciation adjustment and a $6.4 million impairment tied to a drop in equipment valuations. Excluding the one-offs, the company booked an adjusted net loss of $7.8 million, or 36 cents per share.

The result fell short of a lone analyst estimate of 7 cents per share.

Consolidated revenue fell 7.6% year over year to $166.5 million.



