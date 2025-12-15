Parcel carriers score 98% for on-time delivery during holiday rush

Major domestic parcel carriers are achieving high on-time performance levels even as volumes surge during the holiday peak shipping season, according to an analysis of customer shipments released by ShipMatrix on Monday.

Ninety-eight percent of express, next-day and ground shipments delivered by FedEx (NYSE: FDX), UPS (NYSE: UPS) and the U.S. Postal Service were on time for the promised day of delivery between Dec. 1 and Dec. 6 as the industry absorbed a 30% increase in volume compared to the rest of the year.

ShipMatrix’s methodology excludes delays caused by weather, shippers, consignees, road closures and other factors not in the carriers’ control.

The parcel volumes validate that consumers are still buying despite economic uncertainty. Adobe Analytics predicted that a record $253.4 billion will be spent online in the final two months, up 5.3% from 2024. Online shopping data covering the five-day shopping period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, shows consumers spent $44.2 billion online, up 7.7% year over year.