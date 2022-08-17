Payment from shippers in the modern era

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The future of getting paid from shippers

DETAILS: Everyone wants to know how quickly they are going to get paid. From suppliers to carriers, it’s all about days to pay. Kevin O’Meara shares his outlook on the future of supply chain payments and how shippers can best navigate the future.

INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER: Freight broker/3PL expert Mary O’Connell of FreightWaves and Shaw Industries Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain Kevin O’Meara

BIO: Kevin O’Meara is vice president for integrated supply chain for Shaw Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Shaw Industries Group Inc. In this role, he is responsible for Shaw Industries End to End Supply Chain (E2E) from sourcing of raw materials and finished goods, through production and demand planning, inventory planning, customer service, supply chain systems, distribution and logistics.

KEY QUOTES FROM O’MEARA:

“There’s nobody whose job description is to cut checks anymore. Those jobs are gone. It is an all-digital world.”

“Anytime you can eliminate points of friction, that’s good for the supply chain.”

“I would spend my time on making sure I have a really solid TMS that does all the things I said, because it solves all those other problems for me.”