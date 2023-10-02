Pitney Bowes president and CEO steps down

Watch Now


Marc Lautenbach replaced on interim basis by Jason Dies

Mark Solomon
Pitney Bowes president, CEO steps down (Photo: Shutterstock)

Parcel-delivery and technology provider Pitney Bowes Inc. said Monday that President and CEO Marc B. Lautenbach, who had been pressured by a large investor to step down from both roles, has done so, effective immediately.

Jason Dies, who most recently served as the company’s executive vice president and group president, was named interim CEO, Pitney Bowes said, adding that a search is underway for a permanent successor.

Dies has been with the Stamford, Connecticut-based company (NYSE: PBI) since 2015.

Lautenbach, who also resigned his seat on the company’s board, was at the center of a bitter proxy fight involving Hestia Capital Management, which owns more than 9% of Pitney Bowes. Hestia had repeatedly agitated for Lautenbach’s ouster, saying he was responsible for the company’s sagging marketplace and share price fortunes. Lautenbach had been at the helm of Pitney Bowes since 2012.

In May, Pitney Bowes shareholders voted to approve four of the board candidates that Hestia had proposed. The investment firm had initially sought five new board members.


Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.