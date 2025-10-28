Port Houston completes ship channel dredging amid environmental scrutiny

Port Houston announced the completion of its share of the $1 billion Houston Ship Channel Expansion (Project 11) during Monday’s commission meeting, marking a major milestone toward widening one of the nation’s busiest waterways; even as residents and environmental groups pressed for stronger safeguards over dredging practices.

Port officials said the widened channel through Galveston Bay — expanded from 530 feet to 700 feet — will improve safety, reduce vessel emissions, and strengthen Houston’s competitiveness.

“This is really big for our port and our channel and our region,” Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston, said during the meeting. “It has already had measurable efficiency gains and safety gains for all users of the Houston Ship Channel.”

Jenkins said daylight-restricted vessels now have an additional two-and-a-half hours each day to sail.