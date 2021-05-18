Port Houston container volume up 25% in April

Activity at Port Houston rose again in April, showing growth in containers and higher demand for steel, according to the company’s release.

Container activity at the port increased 25% year-over-year for April with 275,840 TEUs, compared to 221,540 TEUs during the same month in 2019.

In March, container activity increased 20% year-over-year as cargo volumes came roaring back after slipping due to disruptive winter storms across Texas in February.

Port Houston’s steel imports were up 15% during April compared to the same period the previous year, also marking the second month in a row for steel import increases. In March, steel imports increased by 13% year-over-year.

Imports of raw iron and steel, and steel structures, represents around $200 million in trade year-to-date at Port Houston, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau analyzed by WorldCity.

Port Houston is the seventh-largest port in the U.S. and the largest along the Gulf of Mexico.

The port’s top trading partners year-to-date are China ($3.6 billion), Brazil ($2.3 billion) and Mexico ($1.9 billion).

Port Houston’s top exports year-to-date are gasoline ($2.84 billion), liquefied natural gas ($2.74 billion) and oil ($2 billion). The top three imports year-to-date include gasoline ($1.15 billion), oil ($911 million) and passenger vehicles ($771 million).

Port Houston also began construction May 10 on Project 11, a $1 billion project to widen and deepen the 52-mile Houston Ship Channel.

