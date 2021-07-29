  • ITVI.USA
American ShipperNewsTop Stories

Port Houston reopens terminals to truck traffic

Bayport and Barbours Cut container terminals had been closed due to hardware failure

Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyThursday, July 29, 2021
1 minute read
Port Houston is reopening its two largest public container terminals to commercial trucks at 3 p.m. Thursday after closing for two days due to computer hardware failure. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Port Houston is reopening its two largest public container terminals to commercial trucks after closing them Tuesday due to a computer hardware failure.

“Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals are planning to open [Thursday] at 3 p.m. to truck traffic. Check back for another update soon about final gate operation decisions,” port officials tweeted Thursday. 

Port of Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther said the port experienced a “major failure of the storage devices that support all applications used to operate both Barbours Cut and Bayport container terminals” prior to opening Tuesday at 7 a.m., according to a letter posted on the port’s website on Wednesday.

Port Houston is one of the busiest commercial ports in the country. Its total trade with the world was $14.19 billion in May, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity.

The port currently ranks No. 6 for total trade among the nation’s roughly 450 airports, seaports and border crossings.

