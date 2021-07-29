Port Houston reopens terminals to truck traffic

Port Houston is reopening its two largest public container terminals to commercial trucks after closing them Tuesday due to a computer hardware failure.

“Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals are planning to open [Thursday] at 3 p.m. to truck traffic. Check back for another update soon about final gate operation decisions,” port officials tweeted Thursday.

Port of Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther said the port experienced a “major failure of the storage devices that support all applications used to operate both Barbours Cut and Bayport container terminals” prior to opening Tuesday at 7 a.m., according to a letter posted on the port’s website on Wednesday.

Port Houston is one of the busiest commercial ports in the country. Its total trade with the world was $14.19 billion in May, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity.

The port currently ranks No. 6 for total trade among the nation’s roughly 450 airports, seaports and border crossings.

