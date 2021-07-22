  • ITVI.USA
    15,493.230
    -192.560
    -1.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.807
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.560
    -0.300
    -1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,477.520
    -195.870
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.300
    -0.240
    -6.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.950
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.310
    0.060
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.950
    -0.100
    -2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    1.000
    0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,493.230
    -192.560
    -1.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.807
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.560
    -0.300
    -1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,477.520
    -195.870
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.300
    -0.240
    -6.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.950
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.310
    0.060
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.950
    -0.100
    -2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    1.000
    0.8%
Layoffs and BankruptciesModern ShipperNewsTop Stories

Last-mile provider lays off more than 300 in Texas

Fusion Logistics says job cuts caused by increased insurance costs

Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyThursday, July 22, 2021
1 minute read
Miami-based Fusion Logistics is a third-party logistics company offering final-mile supply chain solutions. (Photo: Fusion Logistics)

Fusion Logistics Inc. recently laid off 303 employees and permanently closed several Texas facilities, according to a notice sent to state officials Monday. 

The affected employees worked at locations in Houston, as well as the cities of Farmers Branch, Garland, Coppell and Fort Worth. The facilities will close permanently as a result of the layoffs.

Officials said the job cuts were “due to unforeseeable circumstances involving an unexpectedly large increase in insurance premiums,” according to documents filed with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

The letter also cited a declined request for additional capital to cover losses. All of the affected Fusion employees were laid off July 12. 

The layoff notices were filed with TWC by PEI Ohio, which provided payroll, insurance and other administrative services to Fusion Logistics.

Miami-based Fusion Logistics is a third-party logistics company offering final-mile supply chain solutions. The company has 210 facilities across 49 states.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

AskWaves: What’s it like hauling nuclear weapons across the country? 

Mexico facing a growing shortage of truck drivers

President of Panama lauds nations’ ties in visit to Port Houston

Tags
Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyThursday, July 22, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers Mexico cross-border trucking, logistics and trade for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com

2 Comments

  1. i thought last mile was where all the money was being made and where all the vc money was going. thats what the news always seems to be when i get a chance to read it

    Reply

  2. And it begins… 2008 part 2… The lines of credit are being cut as I type now, just as they were in 2008. And we all know insurance rates have been and will continue to rise to the point that few will be able to afford even the basic liability policies, and fewer insurance companies are even underwriting new contracts, as they work their way out of the transportation industry. Then the IC policies coming down the pike… That could possibly destroy the entire transportation industry if allowed to pass, or destroy the country, JB, Swift and Schneider cannot handle all of the freight, no matter what the ATA believes.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.