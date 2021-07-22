Last-mile provider lays off more than 300 in Texas

Fusion Logistics Inc. recently laid off 303 employees and permanently closed several Texas facilities, according to a notice sent to state officials Monday.

The affected employees worked at locations in Houston, as well as the cities of Farmers Branch, Garland, Coppell and Fort Worth. The facilities will close permanently as a result of the layoffs.

Officials said the job cuts were “due to unforeseeable circumstances involving an unexpectedly large increase in insurance premiums,” according to documents filed with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

The letter also cited a declined request for additional capital to cover losses. All of the affected Fusion employees were laid off July 12.

The layoff notices were filed with TWC by PEI Ohio, which provided payroll, insurance and other administrative services to Fusion Logistics.

Miami-based Fusion Logistics is a third-party logistics company offering final-mile supply chain solutions. The company has 210 facilities across 49 states.

