Port Houston tonnage rises 4% as officials cut reefer free time

Port Houston saw steady cargo volumes in February, while commissioners on Monday approved a new tariff rule that shortens free time for refrigerated imports — a move that could tighten terminal capacity for shippers moving temperature-controlled freight through the Gulf.

Cargo tonnage rises in February, TEUs flat

Cargo tonnage at Port Houston increased 4% year over year in February, totaling 4.38 million short tons across the port’s eight public terminals. Year-to-date tonnage reached 8.9 million short tons, up 5% compared with the same period in 2025.

Container volumes were essentially flat for the month at 326,799 twenty-foot equivalent units, but year-to-date container volumes reached 696,833 TEUs, up 2% year over year.

Loaded exports increased 5% and loaded imports rose 3% in the first two months of the year, reflecting continued demand moving through the Houston Ship Channel.