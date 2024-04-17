Port of LA opens promenade to connect community to waterfront

The Port of Los Angeles recently opened a waterfront promenade on its property, giving the nearby community unprecedented access to the water and sweeping views of the port’s activities.

The $77 million Wilmington Waterfront Promenade is the second phase of connecting the Wilmington community, located adjacent to the port, to the waterfront. The 9-acre promenade opened in February after more than three years of construction. Until this project, which port officials have deemed “transformational for the Wilmington community,” the industrial space wasn’t accessible to the public.

The port in 2011 opened a 30-acre park, previously a brownfield site, providing a buffer between the port and neighborhood. The next phase of the project includes constructing a pedestrian bridge and developing 12 acres of green space at the nation’s busiest container port. The port in February processed more than 780,000 containers, a 60% increase over last year.

The project’s goal was to maximize the views of the water “to embrace that it is a working port,” Dina Aryan-Zahlan, the port’s deputy executive director of development, told FreightWaves.



