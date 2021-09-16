Port of Mobile ‘expects growth will remain constant’

The Port of Mobile in Alabama, boosted by a jump in refrigerated containers, reported a 34% year-over-year increase in cargo volume during the month of August.

Refrigerated containers posted a 37% year-over-year increase as more goods were shipped to Mobile as part of the global cold cargo supply chain.

The port also recently added Asian vessel calls as more shippers seek uncongested gateways servicing North American markets such as Memphis, Tennessee, and Chicago, Beth Branch, chief commercial officer for the Alabama State Port Authority, said.

“Mobile has steadily invested in its container terminals to provide growth-oriented capacity, streamline operations and enhance services,” Branch said in a statement. “The port expects growth will remain constant primarily due to shipper confidence in Mobile’s ability to service these markets.”

The Port of Mobile handled 327,003 twenty-foot equivalent units through August, a 27% increase over the first eight months of 2020.

The port’s Intermodal Container Transfer Facility (ICTF) also saw increased volume as shippers opted to utilize Mobile for rail service into the Midwest and Canadian markets, Brian Harold, managing director of APM Terminals Mobile, said.

ICTF posted year-to-date volume at 13,662 container moves, a 200% gain over the same period last year.

“Volume through Mobile is growing at an accelerated pace as customers take advantage of consistent service and ample capacity,” Harold said.

APM Terminals Mobile, which operates ICTF, also added two additional rubber-tired gantry cranes in August to support throughput demand.

The Alabama State Port Authority oversees the deepwater public port facilities at the Port of Mobile, which includes container, general cargo and bulk facilities.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Knight-Swift adds services division for smaller carriers

Deputy commerce secretary talks tariffs, exports, jobs at Seattle container facility

Samsara named telematics provider for state of Tennessee