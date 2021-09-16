  • ITVI.USA
    16,350.840
    -55.350
    -0.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.731
    0.025
    0.9%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.660
    -0.160
    -0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,343.200
    -45.660
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.520
    0.380
    12.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.960
    -0.660
    -18.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.610
    0.250
    18.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.340
    -0.130
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.100
    -0.250
    -10.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.860
    -0.220
    -5.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
American ShipperMaritimeNews

Port of Mobile ‘expects growth will remain constant’

Alabama gateway sees 34% year-over-year spike in container volume in August

Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyThursday, September 16, 2021
1 minute read
The Port of Mobile’s Intermodal Container Transfer Facility added two additional rubber-tired gantry cranes in August to support throughput demand. (Photo: Alabama State Port Authority)

The Port of Mobile in Alabama, boosted by a jump in refrigerated containers, reported a 34% year-over-year increase in cargo volume during the month of August.

Refrigerated containers posted a 37% year-over-year increase as more goods were shipped to Mobile as part of the global cold cargo supply chain. 

The port also recently added Asian vessel calls as more shippers seek uncongested gateways servicing North American markets such as Memphis, Tennessee, and Chicago, Beth Branch, chief commercial officer for the Alabama State Port Authority, said.

“Mobile has steadily invested in its container terminals to provide growth-oriented capacity, streamline operations and enhance services,” Branch said in a statement. “The port expects growth will remain constant primarily due to shipper confidence in Mobile’s ability to service these markets.”

The Port of Mobile handled 327,003 twenty-foot equivalent units through August, a 27% increase over the first eight months of 2020.

The port’s Intermodal Container Transfer Facility (ICTF) also saw increased volume as shippers opted to utilize Mobile for rail service into the Midwest and Canadian markets, Brian Harold, managing director of APM Terminals Mobile, said.

ICTF posted year-to-date volume at 13,662 container moves, a 200% gain over the same period last year.

“Volume through Mobile is growing at an accelerated pace as customers take advantage of consistent service and ample capacity,” Harold said.

APM Terminals Mobile, which operates ICTF, also added two additional rubber-tired gantry cranes in August to support throughput demand.

The Alabama State Port Authority oversees the deepwater public port facilities at the Port of Mobile, which includes container, general cargo and bulk facilities.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

Tags
Photo of Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com

