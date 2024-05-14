Port of New Orleans President and CEO Brandy Christian stepping down

The Port of New Orleans announced Tuesday that President and CEO Brandy D. Christian will step down in June to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.

Christian has served as president and CEO since January 2017, as well as the CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) since its acquisition by the port in February 2018.

“Reflecting on my time at the Port New Orleans and NOPB, I will be departing with immense gratitude for the dedicated team and supportive community who have made the port a beacon of innovation and efficiency,” Christian said in a news release. “We have navigated challenges and embraced opportunities thoughtfully and strategically, propelling our port and region to new heights.”

Ronald Wendel Jr., executive vice president and CFO, will assume acting leadership of the Port of New Orleans and NOPB following Christian’s departure. Wendel joined the port in 2015.



