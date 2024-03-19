Port of New Orleans’ container-on-barge service has record year

In 2023, the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) recorded 20,500 container moves through its container-on-barge service, the most since the program began in 2016.

This service — a collaboration with the Port of Greater Baton Rouge and Ingram Marine Group — forms the largest network of its kind in the U.S. It offers an alternative to road transport, transporting cargo to inland destinations via barges on the Mississippi River. It aims to cut back on some of the emissions associated with traditional cargo movement methods.

The initiative led to a reduction of nearly 2.9 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions and conserved over 130,000 gallons of diesel fuel in 2023, the port estimated. Since its inception, the service has achieved a cumulative CO2 emissions reduction exceeding 22.9 million pounds. That’s roughly equivalent to the amount of CO2 that some 478,000 mature trees can absorb in a year.

“We are poised to expand this service even further in the coming years,” said Port NOLA President and CEO Brandy Christian in a release.



