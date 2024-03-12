US container imports robust in February; inbound volume forecast dicier

February’s U.S. container import volumes decreased 6% from January — a better-than-expected performance as the sector enters its slow season. But other signs point to potential softness in domestic freight in March and April.

The 2.14 million twenty-foot equivalent units imported in February represent a 23.3% year-over-year increase, according to the latest monthly report from supply chain intelligence firm Descartes. That growth is real, but it isn’t quite as dramatic as it seems.

Last year, the Chinese Lunar New Year began Jan. 22. Holiday festivities include eight days off from work, which causes a temporary shutdown in the country’s manufacturing sector. This means the effect on imports would have filtered into the February 2023 data. This year, meanwhile, the holiday began Feb. 10, which effectively pushed the dip into March.

Adjusting for Lunar New Year by comparing only the first 15 days of February, the annual U.S. import growth rate stands at approximately 13%, per Descartes. This adjustment provides a clearer view into the underlying trade flows, and it’s another positive sign of post-pandemic growth.