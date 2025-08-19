Port of New Orleans reports 2% container growth in first half of 2025

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) reported continued gains in cargo volumes and trade activity through the first half of 2025, driven by higher container imports and improved schedule reliability, officials said.
Through the first six months of the year, Port NOLA’s container volumes rose 2% year-over-year and 9% compared with the second half of 2024. The port has moved 263,961 twenty-foot equivalent units so far in 2025, up from 258,758 TEUs during the same period in 2024.
“This growth reflects our port’s resilience, global competitiveness, and the value our customers place on reliability,” Beth Branch, president and CEO of Port NOLA, said in a news release. “As a vital link in the global supply chain, Port NOLA is strengthening connections between Louisiana, the Gulf, and fast-growing international markets.”
On the import side, the port said several commodities and trade partners stood out:
- Organic chemical imports rose 70% year-over-year compared to the first half of 2024, led by strong trade with Mexico.
- Copper imports from Asia increased by five times the amount shipped in the first half of 2024.
Major import growth by country (in TEUs) included:
- Singapore: +400% year-over-year
- Malaysia: +112% year-over-year
- Chile: +66% year-over-year
- Mexico: +24% year-over-year
Exports from Port NOLA also gained momentum, led by a 30% year-over-year rise in plastic resin shipments, particularly PVC bound for Southeast Asia and South America, port officials said.
Top export growth destinations (in TEUs) included:
- Vietnam: +155% year-over-year
- Turkey: +40% year-over-year
- Brazil: +35% year-over-year
“These trends underscore how Port NOLA is connecting Louisiana producers with fast-growing international markets and helping importers diversify and strengthen their supply chains through the Gulf,” Amanda Coates, vice president of cargo at Port NOLA, said in a statement.