Postal Service sets 2024 shipping rate hikes for 3 key services

General rate increases range from 5.4% to 5.9%

Mark Solomon
The U.S. Postal Service has announced 2024 tariff rates for shipping services. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday that it has proposed general rate increases for 2024 of between 5.4% and 5.9% for three popular shipping services.

Rates for the Postal Service’s Ground Advantage service, which offers two-to-five-day deliveries based on distance, would increase by 5.4%. Rates for the agency’s Priority Mail two-to-three-day delivery service would increase by 5.7%. Prices of its Priority Mail Express one-to-two-day delivery service would rise by 5.9%.

The increases will take effect Jan. 21, pending approval by the Postal Regulatory Commission, an independent agency that regulates postal pricing.

Prices for USPS Connect Local, which offers small businesses same-day and next-day deliveries in local and regional markets, will remain unchanged, the Postal Service said.

The proposed general rate increases are in contrast to steep discounts that the Postal Service plans to offer high-volume commercial customers shipping lightweight parcels within a 600-mile length of haul.


Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.