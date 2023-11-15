Postal Service sets 2024 shipping rate hikes for 3 key services

The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday that it has proposed general rate increases for 2024 of between 5.4% and 5.9% for three popular shipping services.

Rates for the Postal Service’s Ground Advantage service, which offers two-to-five-day deliveries based on distance, would increase by 5.4%. Rates for the agency’s Priority Mail two-to-three-day delivery service would increase by 5.7%. Prices of its Priority Mail Express one-to-two-day delivery service would rise by 5.9%.

The increases will take effect Jan. 21, pending approval by the Postal Regulatory Commission, an independent agency that regulates postal pricing.

Prices for USPS Connect Local, which offers small businesses same-day and next-day deliveries in local and regional markets, will remain unchanged, the Postal Service said.

The proposed general rate increases are in contrast to steep discounts that the Postal Service plans to offer high-volume commercial customers shipping lightweight parcels within a 600-mile length of haul.