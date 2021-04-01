Preview: Enterprise Fleet Summit, April 7

Enterprise trucking fleets exist in an increasingly competitive landscape — but they also have more opportunities than ever before. As many fleets are adopting progressive technology strategies, we’ll examine the components of a successful enterprise fleet in FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit on April 7.

Looking back, what were the most successful strategies to manage the 2020 volatility? Looking forward, what will the enterprise fleet landscape look like in future years?

This full-day free virtual summit will tackle the most pressing issues facing enterprise fleets today and the strategies to grow your fleet, your network, your customer base and your profit margins.

Keynote speaker

ANDREW LETO, CEO of Emerge, has seen success scaling multiple organizations in the freight industry. After returning from service in the U.S. Navy, he helped to found GlobalTranz, a software-driven third-party logistics company to help shippers better manage their freight. Following the sale of GlobalTranz, Leto founded 10-4 Systems, a company dedicated to freight tracking. It was sold in 2018, allowing him to direct attention towards creating a digital freight marketplace connecting shippers and carriers directly. With his brother Michael on board, Emerge is making waves throughout the freight industry.

Speakers

Alexander Stevenson, VP, product management, Samsara — Responsible for product vision and strategy for the connected fleets and safety product lines.

Anton Albrand, division VP, Skybitz — Has a passion for building business through leadership, strategic planning and execution, thereby delivering profitable revenue and lasting business partnerships.

Bailey Wood, president and CEO, Commercial Vehicle Training Association — Has extensive experience in a broad range of policy issues, media relations, communications, and federal funding mechanisms, with a focus on the transportation space.

Chris Orban, VP of Data Science, Trimble — With over 15 years of experience in transportation, Orban is committed to helping fleets harness data to increase the safety and efficiency of their operations.

Dave Ables, president and CEO, Dart — His operational approach and attention to detail set the foundation for successful and profitable growth in all of his endeavors.

Ellen Voie, president and CEO, Women in Trucking Association — An internationally recognized speaker and authority on gender diversity and inclusion for women working in non-traditional careers in transportation.

Jack Kennedy, co-founder and CEO, Platform Science — Retired as a commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves in 2016, after serving as a founding team member of DiUX, the Department of Defense’s recently established Silicon Valley presence.

John Paape, CIO, Roehl Transport — Leads a focused team of innovators to continually deliver new product and service offerings, most of which have no commercially available solution.

Khirika Jamison, strategic accounts manager, Trimble MAPS — Experienced strategic account manager with a demonstrated history of working in the transportation industry.

Laura Roan Hays, branch manager, Great Dane –– Extensive sales and customer service experience, along with comprehensive knowledge of the trucking industry’s aftermarket sector.

Marilyn Surber, transportation advisor, Tenstreet — Energetic transportation professional skilled in talent management, customer service, recruiting, team building and training.

Rob Hatchett, president SeatMyTrucks — Joined SeatMyTrucks in 2019 after spending 6-1/2 years as VP of marketing and communications at Covenant Transport Services.

Russ Elliott, EVP/COO, Melton Truck Lines — Assists the operations, safety, HR, recruiting, and sales departments on a daily basis.

Sam Abidi, head of business development. Embark Trucks — Has worked with F500 companies from across the freight ecosystem to accelerate the adoption of autonomous trucking and smart logistics technologies.

Scott Pecoriello, founder and CEO, WeatherOptics — Worked in the weather industry for the last 5 years building impact intelligence products and is heavily involved in weather and supply chain communities.

Steve Martin, SVP dedicated transportation solutions, Ryder — Responsible for the management, operations, sales, and the financial performance of Ryder’s DTS business segment.

