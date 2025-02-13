Pricing and Selecting Dashcams for Fleets

Fleet dashcams have become a must-have tool for modern fleets, offering protection, visibility and compliance support. Choosing the right system isn’t primarily about the price. It’s about understanding your needs as a fleet and understanding how the technology, scalability and features fit your fleet’s specific needs.

Prices for commercial dashcams range from $80 to over $500 per unit. There is an equally broad range of recurring fees with some systems. Why is there such a wide price gap? Not all dashcams are created equal. Some are basic stand-alone video cameras, whereas others are part of a full fleet management system with AI analytics, real-time tracking, cloud storage and electronic logging device (ELD) integration. A cheap dashcam may offer savings upfront, but a robust, scalable system can provide long-term protection, safety improvements and operational efficiency. Still, most of all it can be the catalyst for cultural change and progress.

This guide explains how to evaluate pricing, factors influencing costs and why choosing a dashcam is about capabilities, not just affordability. In short, don’t let price be the be-all and end-all.

Understanding Dashcam Pricing



