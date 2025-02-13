Pricing and Selecting Dashcams for Fleets

Fleet dashcams have become a must-have tool for modern fleets, offering protection, visibility and compliance support. Choosing the right system isn’t primarily about the price. It’s about understanding your needs as a fleet and understanding how the technology, scalability and features fit your fleet’s specific needs.
Prices for commercial dashcams range from $80 to over $500 per unit. There is an equally broad range of recurring fees with some systems. Why is there such a wide price gap? Not all dashcams are created equal. Some are basic stand-alone video cameras, whereas others are part of a full fleet management system with AI analytics, real-time tracking, cloud storage and electronic logging device (ELD) integration. A cheap dashcam may offer savings upfront, but a robust, scalable system can provide long-term protection, safety improvements and operational efficiency. Still, most of all it can be the catalyst for cultural change and progress.
This guide explains how to evaluate pricing, factors influencing costs and why choosing a dashcam is about capabilities, not just affordability. In short, don’t let price be the be-all and end-all.
Understanding Dashcam Pricing
A dashcam’s price is determined by its features, storage capabilities and connectivity. The key question isn’t, “How much does a dashcam cost?” but, “What does it offer for the price, and how does it meet the needs of my fleet and where we want to be as a fleet?”
Basic Dashcams ($80-$150)
Stand-alone cameras that primarily record video onto an SD card. They’re affordable but lack remote, cloud access, AI analytics, coaching, diagnostics and cloud storage. Examples include Garmin and Nexar, which offer one-time purchase pricing and optional cloud storage fees.
✅ Pros: Affordable, easy to install, no monthly fees.
❌ Cons: No real-time access, manual footage retrieval, AI-powered driver coaching or fleetwide insights.
Midrange Dashcams ($200-$400)
These cameras offer higher resolution, GPS tracking and optional cloud storage. Some integrate with fleet management systems but lack full AI coaching or advanced analytics.
✅ Pros: Better video quality, some fleet management integration, GPS-enabled.
❌ Cons: Often still rely on SD cards for storage, have limited remote access and may have hidden fees for cloud access.
High-End AI Dashcams and Fleet Suites ($400-$600+)
These dashcams go beyond video recording. They include real-time driver coaching, AI-powered event detection and full telematics integration. Systems like Samsara and Netradyne offer cloud storage location tracking, but Motive provides more, including side-view cameras, fuel optimization tools, advanced reporting, coaching, etc.
✅ Pros: Real-time insights, AI driver monitoring, fleetwide management, cloud storage and compliance tools.
❌ Cons: Higher upfront and recurring costs may require professional installation.
Key Considerations When Selecting a Fleet Dashcam
Dashcams require evaluating what your fleet needs today and in the future.
- Stand-alone vs. Full Fleet Suite: How Much Tech Do You Need?
Some dashcams operate as stand-alone units, whereas others are part of an advanced fleet management ecosystem. Understanding this distinction is key.
· Stand-alone Dashcams (Garmin, Nexar, budget models)
- Store video on an SD card, requiring manual retrieval.
- No cloud storage, limited connectivity.
- Best for small fleets or individual drivers needing basic incident recording.
· Integrated Dashcams (Motive, Samsara, Netradyne)
- Connect to the cloud, providing instant access to footage, GPS tracking and vehicle diagnostics.
- Offer AI coaching, compliance tools and full fleet oversight.
- Best for growing fleets needing scalable, proactive safety solutions.
Example: A trucking company considering Motive versus Netradyne should recognize that Motive offers far more than just dashcams, integrating ELDs, fuel cards, driver vehicle inspection reporting and full fleet tracking, whereas Netradyne is a stand-alone camera system with a subscription fee but fewer overall capabilities.
- Cloud Storage vs. SD Card: Where Is Your Data Stored?
Dashcams with cloud storage provide immediate access to footage and fleetwide insights, whereas SD card-based cameras require physical retrieval.
- Cloud-Based Dashcams (Motive, Samsara, Netradyne)
- Offer real-time video access from anywhere.
- Store unlimited or high-volume footage, reducing the risk of lost or damaged data.
- Enable instant retrieval of critical events for insurance claims or litigation.
- SD Card Dashcams (Garmin, Nexar, basic models)
- No remote access – someone must retrieve the SD card to view the footage.
- Limited storage – once the card fills up, older footage is erased.
- Lower cost, but less effective for fleetwide monitoring.
Example: A fleet using an SD card-based dashcam might not have access to crucial footage after a crash, whereas a cloud-connected system allows instant review from any location.
- AI-Powered Safety vs. Basic Recording: Does Your Dashcam Improve Driver Behavior?
The most advanced dashcams use AI to monitor and coach drivers in real time, helping reduce unsafe behaviors such as distracted driving, harsh braking and tailgating.
- AI Dashcams with Real-Time Alerts (Motive, Netradyne, Samsara)
- Detect potential hazards and alert drivers.
- Provide in-cab coaching to prevent accidents before they happen.
- Help fleets incentivize safer driving and lower insurance premiums.
- Basic Dashcams Without AI (Garmin, Nexar, lower-end options)
- Only record video – no real-time alerts or driver coaching.
- Useful for post-incident review but not proactive safety.
Example: A fleet using Motive’s AI-powered dashcams can actively prevent accidents through real-time coaching, whereas a Garmin dashcam only captures footage after an incident.
- Single vs. Dual-Facing vs. Multi-Cam Setups: What Do You Need to See?
Different dashcam setups provide different levels of visibility.
- Front-facing only: Captures what happens in front of the vehicle (cheapest option).
- Dual-facing: Includes an in-cab camera that monitors driver behavior for compliance and safety.
- Front and rear cameras: Offers a 360-degree view, ideal for fleets worried about rear-end collisions or cargo theft.
- Side cameras (Motive): Additional blind-spot coverage for enhanced situational awareness.
Example: A fleet worried about false claims against drivers may prefer dual-facing or 360-degree setups to capture footage of the road and in-cab.
Trial Before You Buy
With so many options, the best way to determine the right dashcam is to trial different systems.
- Assess fleet needs: Determine whether your focus is basic recording, AI coaching, compliance or complete fleet management.
- Trial multiple systems side by side: Compare all the systems that suit your needs to see which is the best fit.
- Consider scalability: If you plan to expand, choose a system that integrates with ELDs, telematics and safety tools.
- Weigh long-term costs: Some systems have lower upfront costs but high monthly fees, whereas others are one-time purchases with optional add-ons.
Price vs. Performance in Dashcam Selection
Dashcams are an investment, not just an expense. While cost is important, capability matters more in terms of safety, compliance, efficiency, and optimizing fleet safety and compliance.
For fleets prioritizing real-time safety, driver coaching, and compliance tools, Motive Netradyne and Samsara offer far more than video recording. A stand-alone SD card dashcam may be enough for smaller fleets or individual drivers needing to retrieve simple footage.
The right dashcam might not be the cheapest one on the market. It is the one that aligns with your fleet’s long-term safety and operational goals.