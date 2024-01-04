Watch Now


Prime moves into hopper trucks with highly transparent way of announcing it

YouTube video spells out why the truckload carrier is expanding its activities in that market, starting with agriculture

John Kingston
Prime is getting into hopper freight and was very public in letting the world know about it. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Giant truckload carrier Prime is getting into a new business, and on Wednesday, it took a highly public approach in letting the world — and prospective drivers — know about it.

In a live presentation and question-and-answer session on Prime’s YouTube channel, two leading executives at the company announced that Prime would be adding hopper service to its offerings, with an initial focus on a few cities and routes that will allow drivers to generally be home at nights and on weekends.

Brett VonWiller, Prime’s director of its tanker division, said on the company’s YouTube channel that the idea for a move into the hopper market came at a conference last spring, where VonWiller said he and a colleague had attended “looking for new business.”

“And a majority of those customers that we reached out to asked us if we had hopper trailers as a way to get into the hopper business,” VonWiller said. Some of the queries came from existing customers and others came from new prospects, he added.

“So we came back, huddled up and decided it was something we wanted to look into and get involved with.”

VonWiller said operations began Tuesday with seven loads, all focused in the Indianapolis area. Prime’s new hopper division is starting with 25 trailers “and we’re going to start with our core customers,” he added.


At the helm of the group is Kyle Walk, an 18-year veteran of Prime who was on the video presentation with VonWiller. He had been working in Prime’s tanker group and “[VonWiller] approached me that we’ve got this hopper thing going on, and there’s a lot of potential there.”

 Walk said the hopper business initially will be moving agricultural products like corn, soybeans and meal mixes. “There’s a lot of other commodities out there that we’re interested in,” he said. “We’re just kind of getting our feet wet right now, but there is some potential to move other products.” He cited salt and rocks as areas for possible hopper business expansion. 

Truck hopper traffic is often billed by the bushel or weight, Walk said, though drivers will be paid per mile. Some of the routes the Prime hopper business plan to expand in are longer and those will be billed on a mileage basis, Walk said.

Expansions are set for Tennessee and Maryland, VonWiller said, though drivers for that business are lined up. But that was a prelude to the recruiting part of the call, as VonWiller urged potential drivers interested in joining the Prime hopper team to send an email to Walk, preparing for future growth.

Walk said the initial focus on grain helps to ensure drivers operate a daytime schedule without weekends. Grain elevators do not operate at nights or on weekends, he said, “so the majority of your workload is going to be Monday through Friday.”

“You’re probably going to be sleeping at home every night and have a little bit more home time,” Walk said. 

The seasonal aspect of hauling agricultural products actually isn’t all that extreme, Walk said. Silos, as Walk said Prime has learned, “can hold quite a bit of product.” Harvest season kicks off around August, but there is product being delivered out of the silos into June. “So we think that year-round, we’re going to stay pretty busy,” Walk said. 

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.