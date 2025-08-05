PrimeFlight Aviation buys StratAir cargo handling business

PrimeFlight Aviation Services has acquired the cargo handling operations of StratAir, an international freight forwarder that has decided to focus on its core business, expanding its footprint and business opportunities at three airports, the company announced on Monday.

The transaction comes less than two weeks after FreightWaves reported that StratAir’s parent company, Seattle-based freight transportation, energy and logistics provider Saltchuk Resources moved to ground the four Boeing 767 widebody freighters operated by subsidiary Northern Air Cargo as the airline retrenches in Hawaii and Alaska utilizing standard-size aircraft on local routes.

Sugarland, Texas-based PrimeFlight Aviation Services will absorb StratAir’s 120,000-square foot cargo warehouse and workforce at Miami International Airport, as well as ground handling operations in Richmond, Virginia, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, into its cargo division.

PrimeFlight Aviation, owned by The Sterling Group and Capitol Meridian Partners, is an agent for passenger airlines at more than 200 locations, mostly in North America, providing baggage handling, fueling, deicing, and other services. It also provides cargo services in 10 domestic markets, including loading and unloading for Amazon Air in Houston, Kansas City, Missouri; St. Louis, Portland, Oregon; and Ontario, California. In Mexico, It processes cargo at a dozen locations for passenger airline Viva Aerobus.