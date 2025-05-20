Private equity-backed Everest Transportation acquires Simple Logistics

Supply chain-focused private equity firm Cambridge Capital announced Tuesday that portfolio company Everest Transportation Systems is acquiring 3PL peer Simple Logistics.

St. Charles, Illinois-based Simple Logistics specializes in arranging temperature-controlled and dry van truckload transportation. The broker also operates an office in Fort Myers, Florida.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

“The combination of Everest and Simple Logistics creates a sizeable, highly diversified asset-light freight brokerage with leadership across multiple key modes and market niches, poised to capitalize on the freight market upswing and operational benefits from the model we built with Everest,” said Ben Gordon, founder and managing partner of West Palm Beach, Florida-based Cambridge Capital, in a news release.

Both brokerage platforms are expected to benefit from cross-selling opportunities that the increased scale and combined TL carrier network will provide. The bigger entity will also have access to growth capital through Cambridge.