Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


FinanceLogisticsNewsTruckingTruckload Freight

Private equity-backed Everest Transportation acquires Simple Logistics

Cambridge Capital says both brokers will benefit from larger carrier network

Todd Maiden
·
Cambridge Capital announces the combination of Simple Logistics with portfolio company Everest Transportation Systems. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Supply chain-focused private equity firm Cambridge Capital announced Tuesday that portfolio company Everest Transportation Systems is acquiring 3PL peer Simple Logistics.

St. Charles, Illinois-based Simple Logistics specializes in arranging temperature-controlled and dry van truckload transportation. The broker also operates an office in Fort Myers, Florida.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

“The combination of Everest and Simple Logistics creates a sizeable, highly diversified asset-light freight brokerage with leadership across multiple key modes and market niches, poised to capitalize on the freight market upswing and operational benefits from the model we built with Everest,” said Ben Gordon, founder and managing partner of West Palm Beach, Florida-based Cambridge Capital, in a news release.

Both brokerage platforms are expected to benefit from cross-selling opportunities that the increased scale and combined TL carrier network will provide. The bigger entity will also have access to growth capital through Cambridge.

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    Todd Maiden

    Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.