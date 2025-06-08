Project44’s founder plans to shave post-COVID slump with new platform, product vision

Project44 (P44) has a new business plan, and it’s remarkably ambitious.
Jett McCandless, Project44’s founder and CEO, has a long-term vision to position Project44 as the operating system for the logistics industry, seamlessly integrating every component and shipment across a shipper’s network, all powered by AI.
This vision extends far beyond visibility, which has become a commodity in recent years.
P44, the stand-out king in visibility, has faced a tough competitive landscape where companies have realized that simple track and trace technology is table stakes; they, and their customers, are demanding more.
McCandless envisions Project44 becoming a “managed transportation” platform for the top 2,000 global shippers, effectively eliminating the need for contracted logistics providers.
One of the most exciting features is the shipment negotiation tool, which enables carriers, brokers, and forwarders to participate in the Project44 execution platform. Here, an AI agent negotiates with carriers on behalf of shippers.
This feature will drive a significant increase in spot freight, allowing shippers to access lower-cost spot rates while working with pre-approved, vetted carriers.
This may not fully eliminate the RFP, but it does encourage shippers to explore options outside of the routing guide when conditions are favorable.