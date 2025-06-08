Project44’s founder plans to shave post-COVID slump with new platform, product vision

Project44 (P44) has a new business plan, and it’s remarkably ambitious.

Jett McCandless, Project44’s founder and CEO, has a long-term vision to position Project44 as the operating system for the logistics industry, seamlessly integrating every component and shipment across a shipper’s network, all powered by AI.

This vision extends far beyond visibility, which has become a commodity in recent years.

P44, the stand-out king in visibility, has faced a tough competitive landscape where companies have realized that simple track and trace technology is table stakes; they, and their customers, are demanding more.



