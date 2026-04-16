Prologis reports record logistics lease signings in Q1

Warehouse operator Prologis reported record lease signings in its logistics business during the first quarter, inking deals for 64 million square feet of space.

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported first-quarter consolidated revenue of $2.3 billion on Thursday before the market opened. The result was 7% higher year over year and better than a $2.12 billion consensus estimate. Core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.50 per share were 8 cents higher y/y and 1 cent ahead of expectations.

Table: Prologis’ key performance indicators

Prologis reported positive inflections in most trends across its industrial facility portfolio.

Total new leases commenced increased 3% y/y to 66.7 million square feet. Average occupancy improved 40 basis points y/y to 95.3%, which was in line with the fourth quarter.