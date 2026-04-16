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Prologis reports record logistics lease signings in Q1

Warehouse operator modestly raises full-year outlook

Todd Maiden
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Prologis will host a call at noon EDT on Thursday to discuss first-quarter results. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Warehouse operator Prologis reported record lease signings in its logistics business during the first quarter, inking deals for 64 million square feet of space.

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported first-quarter consolidated revenue of $2.3 billion on Thursday before the market opened. The result was 7% higher year over year and better than a $2.12 billion consensus estimate. Core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.50 per share were 8 cents higher y/y and 1 cent ahead of expectations.

Table: Prologis’ key performance indicators

Prologis reported positive inflections in most trends across its industrial facility portfolio.

Total new leases commenced increased 3% y/y to 66.7 million square feet. Average occupancy improved 40 basis points y/y to 95.3%, which was in line with the fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based real estate investment trust also upped its 2026 guidance.

Core FFO is now forecast to a range of $6.07 to $6.23 per share, a 1% increase at the midpoint. The guide assumes average occupancy of 95% to 95.75% (25 bps higher at the low end of the range) and development starts between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion (a $500-million increase at both ends of the range).

Shares of PLD were up 1.6% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Prologis will host a call at noon EDT on Thursday to discuss first-quarter results.

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Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.