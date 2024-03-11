PS Logistics adds Yordy Transport to its flatbed fleet

PS Logistics said Monday its subsidiary Diamond State Trucking has acquired flatbed operator Yordy Transport.

Headquartered in Morton, Illinois, Yordy Transport was founded six years ago and has a fleet of 30 power units, according to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data. It primarily moves railroad and building materials throughout the central and southeast U.S.

“This acquisition aligns nicely with our desire to partner with founder- or family-owned trucking companies that put their drivers first while also providing quality service to their customers, and PS Logistics is looking forward to the growth opportunities that will result from this acquisition,” said Scott Smith, CEO and co-founder at PS Logistics.

The deal is expected to complement Diamond States’ current footprint and provide operational synergies.