Q4 freight market continues to face headwinds

US freight market continued to face headwinds in Q4 2024

(Source: U.S. Bank)

Data released Tuesday by freight audit and payment provider U.S. Bank showed a trucking industry continuing to battle a variety of headwinds. According to the latest U.S. Bank Freight Payment Index, shipment volumes fell 4.7% from the previous quarter, marking the 10th consecutive quarterly decline. Spending by shippers also decreased, albeit at a slower rate of 2.2%.

“It’s clear there are both cyclical and structural challenges remaining as we look for a truck freight market reboot,” said Bob Costello, senior vice president and chief economist at the American Trucking Associations. “For instance, factory output softness – which has a disproportionate impact on truck freight volumes – is currently weighing heavily on our industry.”

Looking at cyclical impacts, the persistent softness in the manufacturing sector played a large role in the freight market’s continued softness. Total factory output declined between 0.3% and 0.6% from the third quarter and 0.5% to 0.9% year over year. Even such modest decreases have a disproportionate impact on truck freight volumes.

Despite the overall market contraction, there are signs of potential stabilization. The fourth quarter’s 15.7% year-over-year decline in shipments was the smallest such decrease in 2024. Additionally, the interplay between shipment volumes and spending suggests a possible tightening of capacity, as spending fell less sharply than shipments despite lower fuel surcharges.



