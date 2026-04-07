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Qantas begins 1st-ever dedicated freighter service to Singapore

High-tech, e-commerce shippers are key customers

Eric Kulisch
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Qantas Freight is now flying widebody freighter aircraft twice per week to Singapore’s Changi International Airport. (Photo: Qantas)

The cargo division of Australian airline Qantas on Friday launched new dedicated freighter services to Singapore for the first time, providing cargo owners and freight forwarders with greater capacity, routing options and schedule flexibility. 

Qantas Freight said it will operate twice weekly on a Sydney-Shanghai,China-Singapore-Sydney rotation utilizing an Airbus A330-200 converted freighter that offers more than 55 tons of capacity per flight. The Singapore stop enhances Qantas’ existing Sydney–Shanghai freighter operations and strengthens connectivity across the Asia Pacific cargo network.

The new freighter service complements Qantas’s existing cargo service to Singapore on scheduled passenger services. Qantas Freight said the new routing reflects growing demand for time‑sensitive air cargo moving across Asia, Australia and beyond. Singapore is a major transshipment point in the region. 

“Singapore is one of the world’s major cargo hubs and will play an important role in connecting shipments between Australia, China and Southeast Asia. The new stop gives freight forwarders greater routing options and flexibility, particularly for high-tech goods and e-commerce,” said

Qantas Freight Executive Manager Igor Kwiatkowski in a news release.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

Qantas Freight adds freighter connections to Shanghai, Bangkok

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com