Qantas begins 1st-ever dedicated freighter service to Singapore

The cargo division of Australian airline Qantas on Friday launched new dedicated freighter services to Singapore for the first time, providing cargo owners and freight forwarders with greater capacity, routing options and schedule flexibility.

Qantas Freight said it will operate twice weekly on a Sydney-Shanghai,China-Singapore-Sydney rotation utilizing an Airbus A330-200 converted freighter that offers more than 55 tons of capacity per flight. The Singapore stop enhances Qantas’ existing Sydney–Shanghai freighter operations and strengthens connectivity across the Asia Pacific cargo network.

The new freighter service complements Qantas’s existing cargo service to Singapore on scheduled passenger services. Qantas Freight said the new routing reflects growing demand for time‑sensitive air cargo moving across Asia, Australia and beyond. Singapore is a major transshipment point in the region.

“Singapore is one of the world’s major cargo hubs and will play an important role in connecting shipments between Australia, China and Southeast Asia. The new stop gives freight forwarders greater routing options and flexibility, particularly for high-tech goods and e-commerce,” said