Qantas Freight adds freighter connections to Shanghai, Bangkok

The air logistics division of Qantas will operate a non-stop freighter service from Australia to Shanghai, China, with its own metal for the first time, starting on Thursday.

Qantas Freight said it will deploy an Airbus A330-200 converted freighter twice per week between Sydney and Shanghai to meet shipping demand for direct service. Previous service between the cities has utilized two Boeing 747-400 cargo jets under an operating lease with U.S.-based Atlas Air. Non-China loads will be transferred to Atlas Air in Shanghai for onward service to Chicago.

Qantas Freight has 10 aircraft in its fleet – six Airbus A321 (narrowbody) converted freighters, two A330-200s and the two 747s flown by Atlas Air. Five of the planes are used for international service.

The airline in late May also added a second weekly Asia-U.S. service via Bangkok (Sydney-Bangkok-Shanghai-New York JFK via Anchorage with return stops in Los Angeles, Honolulu) and (Sydney-Bangkok-Shanghai-Anchorage-Dallas-JFK-Chicago-Honolulu-Melbourne-Sydney) flown by Atlas Air. Stopping in Bangkok adds extra capacity for shippers out of Thailand.