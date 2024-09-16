Australian freight sector welcomes approval of third runway in Melbourne

The government of Australia has approved construction of a third runway for Melbourne Airport, which freight forwarders and shippers say will create new opportunities for exporters and logistics providers.

The new runway is expected to be operational by 2031. The new north-south runway will increase capacity by allowing simultaneous takeoffs and landings, reducing delays, and improved service levels.

The federal government estimates Melbourne will become Australia’s largest city next decade with just over 6 million people, resulting in increased freight demand.

The Freight & Trade Alliance and the Australian Peak Shippers Association expressed excitement about the future infrastructure upgrade at Melbourne Airport.



