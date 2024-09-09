Qantas adds freighter capacity to meet rising transport demand in Asia

The arrival of a sixth Airbus A321 converted freighter has unlocked more cargo service to New Zealand and Hong Kong for Qantas following the Australian airline’s switch to an all-Airbus cargo fleet.

Qantas Freight now operates three times per week to Hong Kong utilizing an A330-200 retrofitted cargo aircraft after adding first-ever weekly service from Perth to Hong Kong to cater to shipments from western Australia. The flight is on top of existing twice-weekly service between Sydney and Hong Kong, according to a new flight schedule published last week.

Shippers also have more choices to move products between Australia and New Zealand with five weekly services from Sydney to Christchurch via Auckland. Four of the flights are conducted with standard-size A321s, including a new weekend service. Qantas also offers a weekly service on the route with an A330 to support customers with larger shipments.

On Tuesday, Qantas Freight will add Melbourne as a destination to the regional Oceania freighter service to provide more import/export services from southern Australia into New Zealand. The addition of the A321 cargo jet frees up Qantas to deploy the A330 on the Hong Kong route, spokesman Oliver Craven-McLeay explained in an email.



