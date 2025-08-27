Qued uses AI to synchronize dock appointments

Qued, an up-and-comer in FreightTech, has been honored with FreightWaves’ inaugural AI Excellence in Supply Chain award, a recognition that underscores its pivotal role in transforming logistics through advanced artificial intelligence. In an industry fraught with inefficiencies and ripe for disruption, Qued has identified a significant pain point: the complex process of load appointment scheduling for brokers, third-party logistics providers (3PLs), and carriers.

Scheduling inefficiencies in supply chain processes can lead to a cascade of challenges, including late deliveries, detention charges, and penalties for failing to meet On-Time In-Full (OTIF) standards. In response, Qued has developed a pioneering platform that automates appointment scheduling, minimizing manual interventions and optimizing every aspect of the process. One standout feature of Qued’s solution is its integration with existing Transportation Management Systems (TMS). This seamless embedding not only eliminates unnecessary manual work but also delivers a unified scheduling experience that processes every appointment mode. By harnessing thousands of data points right from the TMS, Qued’s platform is equipped to determine the most optimal scheduling times efficiently.

A key to Qued’s success is their use of generative AI and machine learning, which aids in understanding and responding to location-specific feedback through their email scheduling solution. This allows the system to learn and adapt to nuances, such as facility behaviors and carrier preferences, dynamically shaping scheduling strategies. The true extent of their platform’s efficiency is highlighted by their impressive exception rate: approximately 95% of appointments are confirmed autonomously, with minimal user involvement.

Qued’s AI strategy is not static; it has evolved from simple automation to embedding intelligence throughout the logistics experience. By forecasting potential bottlenecks and identifying exception-prone facilities even before issues arise, Qued has transformed its AI from a supplementary feature into a core component of its service offering. This predictive capability not only enhances the reliability of logistics operations but also drives significant improvements in operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.