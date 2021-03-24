Randy Knight, co-founder of Knight Transportation, joins private equity firm

One of the founders of Knight Transportation, which gobbled up Swift Transportation in 2017 to form Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX), is joining a private equity firm.

Randy Knight, one of the four Knight family brothers and cousins who founded Knight Transportation, is joining Frontier Global Management. The Southern California-based firm has hired Knight to be a senior adviser, though he is listed on the company’s website as fund adviser.

Randy Knight was a major shareholder of Knight Transportation but had left the company prior to its merger with Swift. He had been with Swift prior to the founding of Knight Transportation in the late ’80s.

Knight became a public company in 1994. Randy Knight also founded Total Warehousing.

The website for Frontier Global Management does not list any of the company’s investments. In a prepared statement, Joe Shapiro, the company’s managing general partner, said Knight “has unrivaled depth of experience founding and leading the world’s largest and most successful trucking transportation company. He will bring invaluable knowledge and insight across a range of [the company’s] investment areas, including autonomous transportation and logistics.”

Among the other fund advisers at Frontier is Peter Guber, the legendary Hollywood producer who is chairman and CEO of Mandalay Entertainment. He also is at least part owner in multiple sports franchises.

Frontier Global Management did not respond to an email with additional questions by publication time.

More articles by John Kingston

Noodling the numbers of Google searches for truck driving jobs

Truckload brokerage margins in Q4 lowest in 2 years: TIA

NLRB files action against Universal Logistics over Teamsters vote fallout at Socal facility