  • ITVI.USA
    11,430.830
    74.770
    0.7%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.272
    -0.130
    -3.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.970
    0.120
    0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    11,412.650
    71.160
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.160
    4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.720
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.380
    14.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.240
    0.100
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.160
    0.060
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.010
    -0.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    132.000
    -5.000
    -3.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    11,430.830
    74.770
    0.7%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.272
    -0.130
    -3.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.970
    0.120
    0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    11,412.650
    71.160
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.160
    4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.720
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.380
    14.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.240
    0.100
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.160
    0.060
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.010
    -0.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    132.000
    -5.000
    -3.6%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Record fall rain slams Pacific Northwest

Flooding continues from northern Washington to British Columbia

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Wednesday, December 1, 2021
1 minute read
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Months of virtually never-ending storms have slammed the Pacific Northwest this fall, leading to record rainfall, floods, mudslides and road closures.

Related: CN’s main link to Port of Vancouver remains closed

As November came to a close, the Seattle-Tacoma Airport (ICAO: SEA) recorded its wettest meteorological fall (September through November), with 19.04 inches. Vancouver, British Columbia, also had its wettest fall on record, surpassing Seattle’s total with 20.88 inches, more than twice its average.

Topping them all was Abbotsford, British Columbia, which reported a whopping 32.94 inches of fall precipitation and was badly damaged by flooding and landslides last  month.

Unfortunately, some of these areas and spots in between aren’t out of the woods yet. Rain continues to drench parts of the region Wednesday, with additional rounds possible Saturday and next week.

The National Weather Service has flood watches in effect until early Thursday for areas along and east of Interstate 5 in Washington, from north of Redmond to Bellingham and the Canadian border.

The Meteorological Service of Canada has rainfall warnings posted across a large portion of British Columbia. Sections of several major highways in the province remain closed due to flood damage.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 5 from Redmond, Washington, to the Washington-Canada border.
• U.S. Highway 101 through the Olympic Peninsula.
• Trans-Canada Highway from Vancouver to north of Skihist Provincial Park.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Ground control: Inside story of shipping a 3-ton satellite

Aging ‘Voice of the National Weather Service’ may soon sound better

Tanker pilot dies in crash while fighting Colorado wildfire

Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Wednesday, December 1, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.