Reelables launches Bluetooth-based indoor tracking smart label with centimeter-level accuracy

Reelables, a London-based logistics technology company, has launched a new Smart Label Indoor Tracking solution designed to deliver real-time indoor location visibility with accuracy down to 10 centimeters. The company says the platform is the first to combine real-time location system (RTLS) capabilities with printable smart shipping labels, offering warehouse operators a lower-cost alternative to ultra-wideband and other proprietary tracking technologies.
The new solution uses Bluetooth Low Energy technology to continuously track cargo and inventory inside facilities, eliminating the need for manual barcode scans and periodic location updates. Reelables positions the product as a way to close long-standing visibility gaps in warehouses and other indoor environments where inventory systems still rely heavily on manual processes and intermittent data capture.
Indoor tracking has traditionally required dedicated hardware such as UWB tags or RFID systems, which can be costly to deploy and difficult to scale across large or dynamic facilities. Reelables’ approach centers on a printable, disposable smart label that functions as an active tracking device, allowing thousands of items to be monitored simultaneously without changes to existing workflows.
According to the company, the system provides continuous location data as tagged items move through a facility, enabling operators to monitor inventory in real time, identify bottlenecks, improve space utilization and reduce loss. By replacing scan-based workflows with always-on visibility, the platform is designed to improve data reliability while supporting automation across warehouse management and enterprise resource planning systems.
The solution is offered in partnership with California-based IOSEA, whose SEAgnal software-defined location technology underpins the positioning engine. SEAgnal uses Bluetooth angle-of-arrival techniques combined with digital signal processing and adaptive algorithms to calculate precise asset locations. A network of Telemos Bluetooth gateways installed throughout a facility forms a location grid, allowing the system to track items across large indoor spaces such as warehouses, manufacturing plants, hospitals and food processing facilities.
Reelables’ smart labels communicate with the gateway network to provide continuous position updates, which can then be integrated into RTLS-enabled warehouse and inventory systems. The companies say the architecture is designed to scale efficiently, supporting thousands of labels at a cost point well below traditional indoor tracking solutions.
David Stanton, co-founder and CEO of Reelables, said the launch represents a step change in what is possible with Bluetooth-based tracking. “For the first time, businesses can get UWB-level accuracy and tracking in their warehouses from our Bluetooth smart label that costs a fraction of traditional solutions and without having to implement new processes. When you have this new level of accuracy, knowing exactly where every asset, pallet, tool, or piece of equipment is down to 10 centimeters, you can operate your facility with a level of precision that simply wasn’t possible before.”
The company says the solution is particularly suited for operations with complex workflows, frequent process changes or high levels of manual intervention, where inconsistent data and asset loss remain persistent challenges. By providing continuous, automated location updates, the system is intended to support process discovery, operational improvement and compliance initiatives.
Reelables is known for developing printable smart labels that incorporate thin-film batteries and wireless connectivity, allowing them to be produced at scale and disposed of after use.