Reelables launches Bluetooth-based indoor tracking smart label with centimeter-level accuracy

Reelables, a London-based logistics technology company, has launched a new Smart Label Indoor Tracking solution designed to deliver real-time indoor location visibility with accuracy down to 10 centimeters. The company says the platform is the first to combine real-time location system (RTLS) capabilities with printable smart shipping labels, offering warehouse operators a lower-cost alternative to ultra-wideband and other proprietary tracking technologies.

The new solution uses Bluetooth Low Energy technology to continuously track cargo and inventory inside facilities, eliminating the need for manual barcode scans and periodic location updates. Reelables positions the product as a way to close long-standing visibility gaps in warehouses and other indoor environments where inventory systems still rely heavily on manual processes and intermittent data capture.

Indoor tracking has traditionally required dedicated hardware such as UWB tags or RFID systems, which can be costly to deploy and difficult to scale across large or dynamic facilities. Reelables’ approach centers on a printable, disposable smart label that functions as an active tracking device, allowing thousands of items to be monitored simultaneously without changes to existing workflows.

According to the company, the system provides continuous location data as tagged items move through a facility, enabling operators to monitor inventory in real time, identify bottlenecks, improve space utilization and reduce loss. By replacing scan-based workflows with always-on visibility, the platform is designed to improve data reliability while supporting automation across warehouse management and enterprise resource planning systems.