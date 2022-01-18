Refrigerated hauler KLLM announces largest pay hike for drivers

Temperature-controlled truckload carrier KLLM Transport Services announced Tuesday its largest pay increase for drivers in the company’s more than 55 years in service. Over-the-road company drivers will see an increase of almost 33% to per-mile pay while regional company drivers and independent contractors leasing with KLLM will see a pay increase of 10% to 16%.

Jackson, Mississippi-based KLLM’s driver academy students finishing training will also see pay move up to 33% higher as they become either a company driver or an independent contractor. All regional company drivers will now have a guaranteed weekly minimum pay option.

The changes start in February.

“Guaranteed minimum weekly pay options is something we implemented over the last year and have now rolled out nationwide to our regional company drivers, keeping their wages more predictable,” said Jim Richards, president and CEO. “If available to drive, they know exactly how much they’ll bring home each week versus having the ups and downs that can occur in some instances.”

Nearly two years into the pandemic and TL carriers are still raising driver pay to seat their tractors. While the market for qualified drivers was tenuous ahead of the COVID outbreak due to increased regulation and an aversion to the rigorous lifestyle trucking presents, the supply-demand dynamic has worsened since.

KLLM also announced it will soon implement pay for earned home time to OTR company drivers.

“We are thrilled to pass along the largest pay increase in company history starting in February and the response from our current drivers has already been tremendous,” Richards added. “Our leadership has taken feedback and put it into action with not only increasing driver wages, but also moving to practical miles, paid time off and higher guaranteed weekly pay options.”

The company announced one of its biggest increases in December 2020 with all drivers seeing high-single-digit pay increases.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes KLLM Transport Services (No. 47).

