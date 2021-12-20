  • ITVI.USA
Driver issuesIntermodalNewsTruckingTruckload Carriers

J.B. Hunt pays out $10M in bonuses to drivers, techs

Payments go to qualifying employees hired prior to October

Photo of Todd Maiden Todd MaidenMonday, December 20, 2021
1 minute read
J.B. Hunt gives year-end bonuses to its front-line workers
J.B. Hunt gives year-end bonuses to its front-line workers (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced it paid nearly $10 million in appreciation bonuses to front-line workers on Friday. The Lowell, Arkansas-based company said the payments went to company drivers, maintenance technicians and eligible hourly employees.

“This year, our drivers and front-line employees have gone the extra mile to honor our commitments and meet the needs of customers,” said John Roberts, president and CEO. “We wanted to express our gratitude for their dedication to making J.B. Hunt the industry leader it is today.”

To be eligible, the employees had to have been hired prior to Oct. 1. Eligible full-time hourly employees included those not party to another bonus program.

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) paid more than $1.6 million to 116 drivers achieving accident-free milestones in October.

