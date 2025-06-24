Relay Payments expands into maintenance with trio of deals

Relay Payments has launched providing its payment services to maintenance, tires and repairs with the announcement of three new partnerships.

The trio of repair and maintenance businesses that now accept payments through Relay are Southern Tire Mart at Pilot (which is a joint venture between the tire provider and the giant travel stop operator), Boss Truck Shops and AMBEST Service Centers.

Southern Tire Mart at Pilot (STMP) has more than 75 locations. Boss has more than 45, and AMBEST has more than 115, according to a spokeswoman for Relay Payments.