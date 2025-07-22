Report: Goldman Sachs advising BNSF on potential merger

News reports say that BNSF Railway has hired Goldman Sachs to advise it about a potential rail merger.
Semafor, an online publication, reported Monday evening that BNSF has engaged Goldman Sachs in the wake of Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) working with Morgan Stanley regarding a potential merger with Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC). Both reports cited people familiar with the matter. The railroads and investment banks declined to comment.
The report said it was not clear whether BNSF was interested in CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) or Norfolk Southern. NS is reportedly the target of Union Pacific, and the two railroads have been in merger talks since the first quarter, the Associated Press reported last week.
BNSF is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, controlled by investor Warren Buffett.
The publicly-held Class I railroads begin to report second quarter earnings this week. CSX reports July 23, UP on July 24, and NS, July 29.
There has not been a big merger involving the major Class I systems since the Surface Transportation Board adopted tighter merger review regulations in 2001.
Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.
Related coverage:
Analysis: UP-NS rail merger spotlights individual legacies in a legacy business
Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern in merger talks: WSJ
Report: Investment firm advising Union Pacific on potential rail merger
BNSF, UP settle dispute over Salt Lake City intermodal service