Report: Goldman Sachs advising BNSF on potential merger

News reports say that BNSF Railway has hired Goldman Sachs to advise it about a potential rail merger.

Semafor, an online publication, reported Monday evening that BNSF has engaged Goldman Sachs in the wake of Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) working with Morgan Stanley regarding a potential merger with Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC). Both reports cited people familiar with the matter. The railroads and investment banks declined to comment.

The report said it was not clear whether BNSF was interested in CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) or Norfolk Southern. NS is reportedly the target of Union Pacific, and the two railroads have been in merger talks since the first quarter, the Associated Press reported last week.

BNSF is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, controlled by investor Warren Buffett.