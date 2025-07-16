BNSF, UP settle dispute over Salt Lake City intermodal service

BNSF Railway and Union Pacific settled their Salt Lake City trackage rights dispute Tuesday prior to a scheduled meeting with federal regulators.

The deal allows BNSF to begin international intermodal service between Southern California ports and a new intermodal terminal on the Salt Lake Garfield & Western Railway.

In a filing posted on the Surface Transportation Board website Wednesday, the railroads asked the board to dismiss BNSF’s request for an emergency order that would have required UP (NYSE: UNP) to accept the new trackage rights trains.

“BNSF is proud to announce its new intermodal service between California and Salt Lake City. We have reached an agreement and service is currently underway,” spokeswoman Kendall Sloan said in an email to Trains. “This new product offers the capacity to meet market demand and will grow as we move forward. We look forward to serving our customers with this expanded capacity and service.”