Running on Ice: A few partnerships to end the year

All thawed out

(Photo: SeaCube)

Reefer sustainability just got a big leg up with a collaboration between SeaCube and GreenSee. This collaboration uses “SeaCube’s green and net-zero reefer leasing options, powered by Greensee’s AI-driven CO2 emissions reporting technology,” to set “a new standard for energy efficiency and environmental responsibility in cold chain logistics,” according to a news release.

Refrigerated containers account for about 10% of a ship’s container capacity but can consume 20%-30% of a vessel’s total power output. Shippers can now lease more eco-friendly containers while also maintaining product quality and energy efficiency.

“As a global leader in refrigerated intermodal equipment leasing, SeaCube is dedicated to investing in transformative sustainability solutions,” Gregory Tuthill, SeaCube Containers chief commercial officer, said in the release. “These initiatives not only help customers meet their rigorous sustainability targets but also significantly reduce the carbon footprint of refrigerated transport.”

Temperature checks

(Photo: The NX Group)

Not to be outdone by the SeaCube and GreenSee collaboration, the NX Group is partnering with Tive for all things tracking and monitoring services. Tive’s ability to give shippers an accurate picture of what’s happening with cargo in transit is the crucial part the the NX Group needed for its semiconductor business. Turns out semiconductors have stringent shipping requirements.