Running on Ice: Air cargo upgrades at JFK include cold storage

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

John F. Kennedy International Airport has gotten a much-needed glow-up in the cargo area. Recently, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey unveiled a $270 million consolidated cargo handling center at (JFK) – the first new airfreight facility at the airport in 25 years.

The expansion and update bring operations from four separate cargo zones into one spot. The facility spans 350,000 square feet over 26 acres and replaces two older terminals. This is phase one in a larger redevelopment plan for JFK’s cargo area. As part of the overall extra square footage, the new building has 3,000 square feet of cooler space for environments of 2-8 C and 15-25 C. These are the first on-airport areas at JFK specifically designed for items such as pharmaceuticals and fresh goods.

According to a Supply Chain Digital article, “JFK plays a key role in international cargo flows, handling everything from high-value goods such as electronics and pharmaceuticals to perishables. The airport processed 1.67 million tonnes of freight in 2024, which is 5% up on 2023 and 25% more than in 2019, making it the eighth-busiest cargo airport in the US and 21st globally.”

Temperature checks

(Photo: DHL)

Health care supply chains continue to grab the spotlight. This time it’s DHL Express. The international express services provider has expanded its next-day delivery capabilities by adding a Brazil-to-U.S. lane within its enhanced Medical Express Service. This service facilitates the transport of samples from Puerto Rico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru to central U.S. destination labs in less than 30 hours from the time of patient draw.